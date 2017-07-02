New video shows shark biting fisherman in Wrightsville Beach last week

Shark biting man at Johnnie Mercer's Pier on June 29, 2017 (Video: Anonymous/Instagram)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A new video being shared on social media shows a shark biting a fisherman in Wrightsville Beach last week.

Wrightsville Beach Police said a fisherman hooked a shark on his line near Johnnie Mercer’s Pier Thursday night.

This video was posted on Instagram Friday. The video was taken by someone standing on the pier looking down. In it, you can see the shark bite the man as he is trying to pull the shark towards the shore.

When the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department arrived on scene, the man was already gone.

The shark was eventually pulled and released into the ocean.