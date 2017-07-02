Thousands come to Cape Fear 7s 43rd annual rugby tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear 7s Rugby Club wrapped up it’s 43rd annual 7s rugby tournament this weekend.

The tournament took place at Ogden Park with over 700 men and woman competing.

70 teams participated from all over the United States and some from England.

The men’s and women’s elite divisions competed for a $2,500 dollar cash prize.

Tournament director, Bob Bogen, said it took a lot of hard work and time to plan the event.

“The competition, it’s very exciting. Rugby 7s is one of the fastest growing sports in America and it’s a lot of fun, and these people train hard and they play hard,” Bogen said.

The tournament is traditionally held during the 4th of July weekend, so that players can enjoy the holiday at the beach.