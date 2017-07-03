100+ graves damaged by vandalism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of more than 100 graves at a South Carolina cemetery.

Media outlets report that the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet early Monday that 24-year-old Justin Scott Beach was arrested and charged with vandalizing graves/burial grounds.

Beach is accused of vandalizing more than 100 gravesites at Greenlawn Memorial Park over the weekend. Officials say that sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, someone dislodged or knocked over vases, scattered or shredded flowers and displaced American flags.

General manager Suzanne Elkins told The State that it looked like a “mini tornado” swept through the cemetery.

Police estimated the damage to be more than $10,000.

It’s unclear if Beach has an attorney.

