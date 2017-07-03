CPFUA Board Chair July 2 morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update on this week’s updates due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday this week, CFPUA will not provide updates on July 4 th . Additional updates will be provided if necessary. We will resume twice daily updates on July 5 th.

CFPUA created an infographic explaining how your drinking water is monitored and protected. It can be found here.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.