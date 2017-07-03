Man accused of burning woman shot in retaliation

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Chadbourn man accused of throwing hot water on a woman may have been shot in the leg in retaliation.

According to the Whiteville Police Department, it happened Sunday at Sandy Ridge Apartments just before 7:30 p.m.

Connell Maurice Faulk, 44, reported to police he had been shot in the leg by Montrice Naieem Cherry, of Lumberton.

Police say during the investigation they learned Cherry shot Faulk after Faulk threw a cup of hot water on Nickiea Brooks of Whiteville, causing second degree burns. Both Faulk and Brooks were treated and released from Columbus Regional Hospital.

Faulk was arrested and charged with Assault on a Female and Assault Inflicting Serious Injury. He is being held in the Columbus County jail without bond.

Police are still looking for Cherry. He will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon – with intent to kill – inflicting serious injury.

