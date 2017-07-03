North Carolina school teacher charged with sex with student

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – A middle school teacher in North Carolina has been charged with sex involving a student.

Local media outlets in Charlotte report that 26-year-old Charles Ray Naas was arrested Saturday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student during tutoring sessions. He is also charged with a sex act with a student. It was not known if he has an attorney. Naas is a seventh grade teacher at Alexander Graham Middle School.

Principal Robert Folk said in a letter that the incident did not happen on campus. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim went to Naas’ home for tutoring, and inappropriate sexual contact happened there.

Charlotte police are checking to determine if there are further victims.

