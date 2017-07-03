Pender County killer granted parole

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who shot and killed a woman in 1993 has been granted parole.

Keith Wagner received a life sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Annette Miller, a woman with whom he was “romantically involved”, according to court records. He was also found guilty of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Records show in August 1993 Wagner, after a fight, shot a .22-caliber rifle into a mobile home, where the bullet hit and killed Miller.

The state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission approved Wagner’s parole. He will be released from prison on June 22, 2019.

Under the state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed after October 1, 1994. However, Wagner was sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines and became eligible for parole.

