Water Wednesday series to brainstorm ideas/outreach involving GenX

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Clean Cape Fear is holding a hold public forum to discuss ideas and plans to provide effective outreach and support to everyone who may be affected or have concerns involving GenX in the water system.

Organizers say Deborah Dicks Maxwell, President of New Hanover County’s NAACP, and other community leaders and professionals will lead the discussion.

The community discussion will be held July 5th, from 6-8pm, at the Coastline Conference and Event Center.

