Imaginative designs highlight annual Bald Head Island Golf Cart Parade

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Marching bands and floats pulled by trucks are typical fare for 4th of July parades. But when you’re on an island accessible only by boat and travel is limited to golf carts and bikes, traditions look a little different.

Hundreds of residents and visitors braved morning rain showers at Bald Head Island today to enjoy the annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade.

Dozens of families decorated their carts to fit one of three categories: Anything BHI, patriotic and tacky tourist.

Decorations included everything from red, white and blue bunting to pool floats to homemade replicas of Old Baldy Lighthouse and much more. Carts were decorated to look like the Batmobile, the presidential limousine, a sea turtle and eagle and even the Bald Head Island Ferry.

The event is a fundraiser for the Old Baldy Foundation. The lighthouse celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.