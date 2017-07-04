Base*FEST brings music and fun for military families

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) — For family friendly entertainment on Independence Day, Camp Lejeune is launching “Base*FEST Powered by USAA,” a music festival experience for military, veterans, and their families.

Base*FEST aims to bring a music festival experience to the military community.

The festival is held at W.P.T. Hill Field in Camp Lejeune, NC on Tuesday, July 4. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with music all afternoon and evening. Fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m.

According to the festival’s website, the 2017 Base*FEST features:

Huge festival stage

Food & beverage with local flavors

5 artists across genres currently playing major music festivals, or on Spotify and Billboard HOT 100 charts

Exciting festival atmosphere complete with photo op, gaming, lounge, giveaways and more

One BIG headliner to cap off the day

This year’s lineup features headliner Lifehouse, along with Brett Young, Chord Overstreet, Muddy Magnolias, Temecula Road and DJ SpinDoc. The event is free for all, with a purchase option for VIP experiences.

About USAA

