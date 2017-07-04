Bats Deliver in big win

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — The Sharks were in Morehead City for the second time in three nights and the Wilmington bats dominated the contest. The visitors scored 16 runs on 17 hits in the 16-9 win over the Marlins.

Wilmington started strong in the first inning. Justin Dean walked and then scored two pitches later on Michael Sandle’s triple to right field. Sandle scored the second run on the game when Luke Morgan reached on an error by the Marlins shortstop Chandler Corley. Trevor McCutchin doubled to put runners on second and third. With one out, Danny Wilson reached base after a dropped third strike on a throwing error by Mark Castellucci. Morgan scored on the error and the Sharks led 3-0. In the bottom of the inning, Morehead City answered with two runs on a two out single by Derek Olenchuk.

In the top of the second, Michael Sandle singled with one out. The next batter, Luke Morgan, hit his first home run of the summer over the center field wall 394 feet from home plate. In the bottom of the frame, the Marlins scored two more against the Sharks. Chandler Corley hit a sacrifice fly to center and Sammy Miller singled up the middle to make the score 5-4.

The Sharks then exploded with two outs in the top of the third. Brian Parreira started the rally for Wilmington by clobbering a ball over the right field wall. Ben Highfill walked, which was followed by back-to-back singles by Dean and Sandle. Highfill scored on Michael Sandle’s third base hit. Luke Morgan was then hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trevor McCutchin cleared the bases with a double off the wall in right center field to put the Sharks on top 10-4. Riley Knudsen then singled home McCutchin before Danny Wilson was retired for the second time in the 3rd.

Wilmington added two more runs in the fourth on Michael Sandle’s fourth base hit of the ball game. The left fielder singled into center to score 2 and to bring his RBI total to 4. From that point on, the Sharks went into cruise control up 13-4.

Morehead City would continue to fight back though. In the 6th, Tim Salvadore allowed three runs but just one was earned after an error, which cut the lead to 13-8. In the 7th, the Marlins were only down four after the leadoff home run by Will Matthiesen.

The Sharks tacked on two more runs in the 8th, of course coming with two outs. The Sharks score 10 of its 16 runs with two outs in the contest. In the 9th, Luke Gesell, UNC-Wilmington, hit a sacrifice fly into center field to score the Sharks final run of the contest.

Wilmington, for the second night in a row, left 13 runners on base but tonight it did not have too much of an effect on the contest.

Noah Michael (2-1) earned the win and Zach Usselman (0-1) was the losing pitcher for the Marlins.

The Sharks are back on the road tomorrow in Asheboro. First pitch is at 7:05 from McCrary Park. Coverage on the Sharks Radio Network begins at 6:50 with Sharks Pregame.