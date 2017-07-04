“Credible” threats force cancellation of July 4th events in NC city

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

HAMLET, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina city has canceled its Independence Day celebration, citing threats it received in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation.

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton says city scheduled Tuesday evening events with fireworks to follow were scrapped as a precaution. He said Monday that no events would be rescheduled.

Blanton said the city has received several threats of violence which targeted the planned celebration, saying they were credible and were being investigated by police. Blanton didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of the threats.

Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in which a 20-year-old man was killed last Wednesday. So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Base*FEST brings music and fun for the whole family
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Patriotism and fun in the air at Wilmington brewery
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Tourists and locals alike hit the beaches for the holiday weekend
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments