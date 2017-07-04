Former shelter dog training to be service dog

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A dog who was rescued from the Columbus County Animal Shelter is on his way to becoming a service dog.

Columbus County Animal Control Manager Joey Prince said Joxer was rescued by House of Hope, a non-profit animal rescue group in Maryland, and is now being trained as a service dog by Main Line Deputy Dog in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Joxer is currently at the top of his class.

His new human, Amber Roark, needs Joxer to open the cabinets and the refrigerator. He also helps her go up steps and is trained in helping her cope with PTSD.

Prince said hearing about former dogs and cats having a great life always brings a smile to the faces of those at the Columbus County Animal Shelter.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Carolina picks up C Marcus Kruger in trade with Vegas
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Joey Chestnut wins 10th title, gobbles a record 72 hot dogs
Read More»
Annual Independence Day Program
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cemetery ceremony honors present and past patriots for Independence Day
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments