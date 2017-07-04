Knights of Columbus complete 21-Day flag salute

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Council 1074 of the Knights of Columbus completed their 21-day flag salute outside Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday.

When the courthouse bell rang at 8 a.m., the men saluted the flag and recited the pledge of allegiance.

The 21-day flag salute is an annual tradition that runs from Flag Day on June 14 to July 4.

The Knights of Columbus Wilmington Council 1074 began in 1906 and became the third council chartered in North Carolina.

According to their website, the Knights are active helpers to their church and community. They serve the historic Basilica Shrine of St. Mary in downtown Wilmington and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in the Myrtle Grove area. They are one of the largest councils in North Carolina with more than 230 members.

To learn more about the Knights of Columbus or how to get involved, click here.