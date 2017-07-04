Pet Pals: 2-year-old black tabby cat searching for a home!

This 2-year-old male tabby needs a home! Photo: WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you need a four legged friend to bring a extra love into your life, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services to meet this week’s Pet Pal!

He’s a 2-year-old male black tabby cat. He’s a domestic shorthair and is already neutered and up to date on his shots.

This little guy is looking for a name and a loving home where he can relax and knead his paws – also called “making biscuits”.

To meet him and see if he’d be the perfect addition to your family, head to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please note: They are closed Tuesday, July 4 for the holiday.