Southport Parade brings out thousands in red, white and blue

Southport Parade brings out thousands. PHOTO: WWAY/Marcy Cuevas

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Red, white and blue lined the streets of Southport as thousands celebrated our nation’s independence today.

The annual Southport parade continues to draw big crowds year after year. Bands, politicians, civic groups, and more made their way up Howe Street in their patriotic best.
Coastal Living Magazine just named Southport the “Best beach town in America to celebrate 4th of July” and the town says they just held their biggest naturalization ceremony to date.

The festival continues throughout the evening. Fireworks start at 9pm at the waterfront.

