Wilmington Police investigating Nixon St. shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officials are investigating a Monday evening shooting in Wilmington.

According to a spokeswoman for Wilmington Police, it happened around 7 p.m. in the 700 block on Nixon Street.

Police received a Shotspotter alert and when they arrived, they found several rounds. Shortly after, officials were told that a 20-year-old man was transported to the hospital by others who were in the area.

The man’s injuries are reportedly non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything, pleas call Wilmington Police.

