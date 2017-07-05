Arrest made in 1989 double killing in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina authorities say they’ve made an arrest in the unsolved 1989 deaths of an elderly couple killed in their home.

A news release from the Asheville Police Department on Wednesday says that 42-year-old Eric Robert Begley was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Allene and Cleve McMahan. Allene McMahan was 75, while her husband was 79.

Two Asheville detectives received the information needed to charge Begley in a recent interview. A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Begley has an attorney.

He’s currently in custody in Indiana.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that the couple, who had been married for 50 years, was found dead by the husband’s sister in December 1989. They had been beaten with a blunt object.

