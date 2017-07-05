Boy visits Asheville for his doughnut-themed ‘thank a cop’ campaign

(Photo: WLOS)

A Florida boy took his campaign for cops to the Asheville Police Department.

Tyler Carach brought doughnuts to officers on Wednesday to show appreciation for all they do.

This morning we’re excited to host Donut Boy! He’s traveling the US & thanking cops one donut & coffee at a time! pic.twitter.com/JQw0TdqEZV — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 5, 2017

The 9-year-old calls his effort, “I doughnut need a reason to thank a cop.” He’s received national media attention, including an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show.

