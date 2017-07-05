Boy visits Asheville for his doughnut-themed ‘thank a cop’ campaign

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Florida boy took his campaign for cops to the Asheville Police Department.

Tyler Carach brought doughnuts to officers on Wednesday to show appreciation for all they do.

 

The 9-year-old calls his effort, “I doughnut need a reason to thank a cop.” He’s received national media attention, including an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show.

