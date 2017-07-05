Can’t afford bottled water? GenX forum to discuss that topic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The group ‘Clean Cape Fear’ is hosting a community forum tonight to discuss GenX.

One topic they hope to tackle is whether there is any type of plan in place that offers people who can’t afford to buy bottled water an alternative source.

Organizers say New Hanover County NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell, along with other community leaders, will lead the discussion.

CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner will also participate in the forum.

It starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Coastline Convention Center in Room A.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News.