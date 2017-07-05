Craigslist ad turns into alleged murder-for-hire plot

Danielle Layman (Photo: KWTV)

As details emerge from an alleged international murder for hire plot out of Ponca City, the story becomes even stranger.

Tinsley Keefe responded to an ad on Craigslist looking for an actor willing to travel. That’s when Keefe met 37-year old Danielle Layman.

“She was like, ‘Oh, and by the way this is not about acting, modeling. I’m with Assad. Have you ever heard of that?’ I’m like ‘No.’ She’s like ‘It’s the Israeli intelligence agency.'”

Keefe said, Layman had a plan.

“(She said) ‘We need you to go kill this guy who’s a member of ISIS over there.’ And I was like, ‘Why would you want me to go do that and, I mean, A) I don’t want to kill anybody and B) I’ve never done anything like that.'”

