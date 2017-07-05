Display of imagination at Airlie Gardens

Matthew Leavell's exhibit, "Imagine", on display in Airlie Gardens on June 5, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A walk in the park through Airlie Gardens this summer can provide a view of imagination.

Inspiration, creativity and persistence. That is how artist, Matthew Leavell, creates his art pieces ever since he lived in Wilmington.

“I keep saying I’m a product of the Wilmington art scene and I very much am. All the people that were there were so incredibly encouraging over the years,” Leavell said.

He no longer lives in Wilmington, but that does not mean he stopped contributing to the community. He now has an exhibit called “Imagine” at the Airlie Gardens.

“So the idea behind a lot of my work is that I’m taking elements, components, or things, just recycled pieces of things. Whether it’s a broken piece of machinery or a rusted piece of rebar, and it’s things literally society has cast away,” Leavell said.

The exhibit draws inspiration from Dr. Seuss and Tim Burton. It’s already gained some positive attention.

“It really allows the person experiencing it to make whatever they want out of it. Of course the beauty of it and then I think a little bit about, you know, what did the artist think when they created that. So I think it just inspires hope. This is such a beautiful scenery that it really fits perfectly,” Meagan Earls said.

“So for somebody to come here, see this and know that someone can go away and comeback a successful artist and yet still give back to the community, is very inspiring,” Cindy Marrelli said.

Leavell said he hopes that his art serves as an example and an inspiration for those that are new to the Wilmington arts community.

“If people look at my art and think ‘wow I could do something similar or I could- I see this and I can do something better’ then my answer to those things are always ‘then go for it.'”

The exhibit opened on June 27 and will be open for the rest of the summer.