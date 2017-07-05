EXTRAORDINARY PEOPLE: The A-mazing Duo

Kids learning about STEM at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are all kinds of summer camps out there for the kiddos while they are out of school. Our extraordinary person of the week is actually two people who are part of a very unique camp. WWAY’s Daniel Seamans introduces us to the a-mazing duo.

There are some students on the campus of UNCW right now building inspiration. But they won’t be thinking about college for maybe 5, 6, 7 or 8 years. They are doing it, in large part, with the help of two people who are a-mazing!

“When I hear students say I can’t, that motivates me to show them they actually can in building that process that engineers use every day,” Jasmine Gaston told Daniel Seamans.

“STEM is so important. It’s a passion of mine,” Kathy Ibbotson added.

Kathy Ibbotson and Jasmine Gaston are helping build the minds of children. “It’s a great way for kids to learn to take an idea and be creative. Really learn in a fun and safe environment,” Kathy said.

It involves drills, wood, glue guns, glue guns, saws, and problem solving.

“I think it is giving them an experience that they don’t necessarily get in a traditional classroom where they really get freedom, room to be creative,” Kathy said of the unique setting.

This DIY Maker Camp is one of several happening over the summer months on the campus of UNCW.

“It’s really fun, I love doing it,” one of the kids said while we were checking it out.

You immediately find the experience of these two engineers drawing up an roomful of potential futures in the fields of STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathmatics.

“I come from the professional engineering world,” Jasmine said, “and I wasn’t really seeing so much impact. But here, I’m seeing the students engaged, they’re inspired by my background, teaching and involved in something challenging they’ve never done before.”

They teach how to start and finish a project and in the process, find some proud moments.

“I think the best part is getting to see the kids succeed and have that light bulb moment where they truly understand something, finally get it after working so hard to try and figure out how to make the project work,” Kathy said.

“Seeing them accomplish every milestone and then have that final cut that works or if it may not work the first time, seeing them actually improve it until it works really well, that’s all that matters to me,” Jasmine echoed.

Kathy Ibbotson and Jasmine Gaston, you’re building young minds in a positive way and that makes you, EXTRAORDINARY.

If you would like more information on the summer camps at UNCW, click here.