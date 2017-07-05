Humpday Health: Biking to be healthy

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out and enjoy these warm summer days, grab your helmet and hit the road.

“Cycling, bicycle riding is great for exercise. It’s low impact and there are actually a lot of places around locally for us to ride.” Shawn Spencer, Bike Cycles Owner, said.

You can burn hundreds of calories while having some fun and there are plenty of health benefits from riding, if you do it the right way.

“If you develop the proper cadence, which is your foot speed, and you pedal at that proper cadence, it’s going to help your heart, your lungs and your muscles.” Spencer said.

There are many types of bikes. Little bikes, big bikes, three-wheeled bikes and even fat bikes. But before you grab your helmet and hit the road you have to find the right bike for you.

“There’s different style of bikes, there’s different sizes and there’s different intended uses,” Spencer said. “So you want to make sure you get the right kind of bicycle that’s built for your body, your style and your budget.”

Another benefit to bike riding is that it’s fun to do with anyone. You can go alone or grab the family for some outdoor exercise and adventure. Living in a beach community is the perfect place for it.

“Locally you can go a bunch of different places as a family unit on a cross city trail that you might not expect you’d be able to go.” Spencer said.

Click here for a list of bike trails in Wilmington.