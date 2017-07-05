Masonboro.org volunteers keep area barrier island clean

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Masonboro Island is always a hot spot for people celebrating Fourth of July and this year was no exception. But to keep the island clean volunteers with Masonboro.org were there to pick up the trash left behind.

Masonboro.org started back in 2009 with the sole purpose of keeping the island as natural as possible.

While there are no trash cans there, this program allows their mission to stand true by removing and recycling trash while people still have fun during holiday celebrations.

The organization doesn’t have a total amount of trash collected yet but last year they had enough trash to fill four regular size dumpsters or 5,700 pounds.

They say the crowd size was down this year due to storms.