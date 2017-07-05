Mavs sign 1st-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. to rookie deal

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed first-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. to his rookie contract.

The deal announced Wednesday came as Smith prepared to join Dallas’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

The Mavericks drafted the North Carolina State freshman at No. 9 overall, their highest choice going into the draft since ending up with Dirk Nowitzki from the same spot in 1998. Dallas missed the playoffs for just the second time in 17 seasons.

Smith was the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year before declaring for the draft. He reported to N.C. State early in January 2016 after tearing a knee ligament during his senior year in high school.

The 19-year-old Smith averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists at NC State.