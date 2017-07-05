Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was ‘stressed out’

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Documents obtained by ABC11 show Allison Cope, the Starbucks employee who disappeared from her job and became the subject of a national search, told the police officer that found her she left because she was “stressed out and needed to get away from the problems.”

The 24-year-old was found Saturday in a Virginia Beach parking garage. Cope appeared to be okay, but was taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital by an officer.

A police report says Cope also told the officer she was waiting for family to pick her up and had no money.

The RDU Police Department announced Wednesday that they have closed the investigation regarding the Allison Copes missing persons case. The department noted no further action will be taken and no evidence has been uncovered of any crimes being committed.

Read the full story.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing NC airport employee found alive in Virginia
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Missing North Carolina airport worker spotted at gas station
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Police search for woman missing from Raleigh airport
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments