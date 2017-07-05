Missing RDU worker told officer she left because she was ‘stressed out’

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Documents obtained by ABC11 show Allison Cope, the Starbucks employee who disappeared from her job and became the subject of a national search, told the police officer that found her she left because she was “stressed out and needed to get away from the problems.”
The 24-year-old was found Saturday in a Virginia Beach parking garage. Cope appeared to be okay, but was taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital by an officer.
A police report says Cope also told the officer she was waiting for family to pick her up and had no money.