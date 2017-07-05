New Hanover Co. Vector Control giving away mosquito tablets

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to help protect residents from the threat of mosquito-borne diseases, New Hanover County Vector Control will be distributing mosquito larviciding kits (ZKits) for residents to treat standing water in their backyards.

Vector Control will be giving them out beginning Wednesday, July 5, 2017, while supplies last.

New Hanover County residents can pick up one Zkit per household, free of charge, from Environmental Health located at the Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 140 and the Health Department at 2029 S. 17th Street.

“The battle against the Asian tiger mosquito is fought in our yards,” environmental health specialist of New Hanover County Vector Control Marie Hemmen said. “By following ‘tip and toss’ procedures and arming our residents with ZKits to treat large containers that can’t easily be removed or dumped out, they are able to stop mosquitoes from breeding in the area and in turn, provide a greater level of protection to their families and community.”

The ZKits include 12 Natular DT larvicide tablets, which residents can use to treat standing water and large containers that cannot be dumped out on their property. Each tablet lasts up to 60 days and is designed to treat containers that hold up to 50 gallons and areas of standing water up to 25 square feet of surface area. This larvicide prevents mosquito larvae from developing.

For more information, visit the Health Department’s website.