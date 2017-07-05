New Hanover Regional Medical Center awarded for nursing care

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local hospital was recently awarded for their care they give to patients every day. New Hanover Regional Medical Center was awarded the Hurst Gold Standard of Nursing by Hurst Review Services, one of the largest providers of nursing analytics in the nation. This is given to healthcare facilities nationally who have achieved the highest level of nursing care.

“We are extremely honored to have been named as one of the few systems to achieve such outstanding scores for patient care,” said NHRMC Chief Nurse Executive Mary Ellen Bonczek. “We are proud of the quality care we provide our patients and are thrilled to be recognized for our dedication to our patients and community. Our nurses drive our mission forward every day through their selfless dedication to our patients and our communities and by setting an example for all to follow.”

At NHRMC more than 2,200 nurses drive the medical center’s mission by not only providing compassionate care at the bedside, but also through projects such as patient safety programs, new treatment initiatives, and community involvement.

“Throughout our organization, our nurses go above and beyond what is expected every day,” said NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic. “NHRMC recently adopted a new mission statement, and nobody exemplifies ‘Leading Our Community to Outstanding Health’ more than our team of brilliant, motivated, devoted nurses.”

The quality indicators used to define the Hurst Gold Standard of Nursing include nurse communication, staff responsiveness, medication communication, pain management, discharge information and care transition.