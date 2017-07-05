New York City cop fatally shot while sitting in patrol car

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a New York City officer who was shot while sitting in her patrol car has died in what they’re calling a “clear assassination.”

Police Sgt. Brendan Ryan says 48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday.

Police say other officers shot and killed the suspect after he drew a revolver on them. They say a person believed to be a bystander was struck by a bullet and is in stable condition.

The attack happened in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. while the officer was sitting in her vehicle with her partner. Her partner radioed for help. Other officers spotted the suspect and began chasing him.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds. Ryan says police are unaware of any connection between Bonds and Familia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Gunman kills 1, hurts 6 at NYC hospital before killing self
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Police, firefighters investigate suspicious white powder at Trump Tower in NYC
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Dogs may be the best line of defense against subway attacks
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments