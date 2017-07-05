BY THE NUMBERS: NHSO release Masonboro Island citations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies were on high alert over Independence Day at Masonboro Island to make sure everyone stayed safe.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had 17 assistance calls including two people who were transported off the island by medics. One person was arrested for possession of cocaine.

43 enforcement citations were issued including:

20 Underage possession/consumption

1 Possession drug paraphernalia

2 Possess marijuana (SPM)

8 Public urination

9 Possess spirituous liquor

1 Resist/Delay/Obstruct

1 Intoxicated and Disruptive

There were 12 under age consumption tickets given at Mason’s Inlet.