Pope Francis appoints new bishop for Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A new Bishop has been appointed to The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

According to a news release, Pope Francis made the announcement Wednesday morning in Rome.

The Pope appointed Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama to serve as the 6th bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh. His installation will be at the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on August 29.

Bishop Zarama is currently an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta in Georgia.

A press conference is scheduled in Raleigh for 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

To read more about Bishop Zarama, as well as statements from Archbishop Wilton Gregory (Archdiocese of Atlanta) and Bishop Michael Burbidge (former bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh and currently bishop of the Diocese of Arlington), are available at http://dioceseofraleigh.org/news/pope-francis-names-new-bishop-raleigh.