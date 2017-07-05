Road success continues at home

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — The Sharks returned home after a two game road trip that saw Wilmington score 32 runs on 35 hits. Tonight, the success continued at home against the Morehead City Marlins.

Wilmington picked up where it left off in Asheboro during the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Luke Morgan singled down the right field line to extend his hitting streak to 19. Then with 2 outs, Trevor McCutchin singled home the Sharks shortstop to take the 1-0 lead.

In the 2nd, Sammy Miller tied the ball game on the first pitch of the inning with a solo home run to center field. However, Wilmington’s offense came to play in the second inning for the second straight night. Brian Parreira and Danny Wondrack led the inning off with singles. Then Ward Coleman hit his second home run of the season over the left field wall at Buck Hardee Field. With one out, Justin Dean walked and Michael Sandle singled. Then, Luke Morgan singled home his first run of the ball game to put the Sharks on top 5-1. Trevor McCutchin drove in his second run of the game on a groundout to Steven Taylor.

In the 3rd, the Sharks jumped on the Marlins reliever Anthony Holubecki as well. The first three Sharks, Wondrack, Coleman and Wilson all reached to load the bases. Justin Dan then singled into center to score a run and the bases remained loaded. Then, with two outs, Trevor McCutchin drove in two more runs to put the Sharks on top 9-1. McCutchin had 4 RBIs in the contest, 3 came with 2 outs.

Morehead City responded with 2 runs in the fourth. With two outs, Steven Taylor hit a fly ball into right center field. After a long run, McCutchin just took his eye off the ball and Taylor reached safely and two runs scored.

In the 6th, Wilmington scored 2 more runs on the home run by Sharks newbie Dan Wilson. Wilson is now the third member of the Sharks squad to have his first base hit for Wilmington be a home run at Buck Hardee Field; Trevor McCutchin and Ward Coleman are the other two.

The Sharks would then cruise to the finish despite a solo home run in the 9th inning by Jackson Ware off of Luke Morgan.

The game ended with Wilmington on top 11-4. The Sharks have won 4 straight against the Marlins and have outscored Morehead City 44-19 in those contests. Wilmington has also scored 43 runs on 49 hits in the last three contests.

The Sharks return home tomorrow to face the 1st Half East Division Champs, the Fayetteville SwampDogs. First pitch is at 7:05 from the Shark Tank. Coverage begins at 6:50 with Sharks Pregame on the CPL Webpass.