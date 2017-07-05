Shirtless, sandwich-seeking tractor driver arrested

Adrian Latham (Photo: KMTV)

OMAHA, NE (KMTV) — Adrian Latham, 41, was booked for operating during suspension, willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest and felony criminal mischief after he crashed a tractor into a private residence early Wednesday morning.

Police say a little before midnight Tuesday they received several 911 calls regarding Latham, who was shirtless, driving a red tractor erratically and asking others for a sandwich.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in a Northwest Omaha Wal-Mart parking lot, but Latham fled and drove recklessly, weaving through traffic lanes before swerving off the road and ramming into a metal gate.

