South Carolina man suing after spending 2 years in jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man is suing police after he spent two years in jail for a killing that evidence shows he did not commit.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported 49-year-old Eugene Wright of North Charleston has sued the city’s police department and four officers accusing them of a shoddy investigation that brought public ridicule and damaged his reputation.

Police charged Wright with throwing his 1-year-old daughter to the floor in 2014, killing her.

Wright could not afford bail and was in jail for 25 months before authorities recovered cellphone records that proved his alibi.

The child’s baby sitter is now charged in the death.

North Charleston city attorney Sandy Senn defended the arrest, saying recent technology improvements allowed investigators to determine Wright could not have committed the crime.

