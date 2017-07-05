Stephen Watson sworn in as sheriff’s deputy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A familiar face has a new job with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Watson was sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning.

“At first it was suggested to me that I would make a good deputy,” he said. “I didn’t really know what that meant, at the time. But through the schooling process of BLET, and all of those experiences, something within me changed. Then it wasn’t just a great idea. I wanted it.”

Deputy Watson has spent the last 14 years with New Hanover County Animal Services. The sheriff’s office absorbed the department 6 years ago.

He will stay at animal services with new responsibilities and arrest powers.

You can catch Deputy Watson every Tuesday for Pet Pals during Good Morning Carolina.