Teen wanted in stolen vehicle investigation

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a teenager in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in the Bolivia area.

They said Dejuan Christian Thompson, 17, is wanted on charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The incident occurred Wednesday, July 5, on Danford Road in Bolivia.

Thompson is described as a black male, 5’10”, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Thompson should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.