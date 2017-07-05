Topsail Island businesses using solar energy

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two businesses on Topsail island are powered by the sun.

Topsail Island Trading Co and The Gift Basket installed roof-mounted solar systems nearly a year ago. According to a news release, the solar systems have produced more than 51,000 kilowatt hours of electricity to date, enough to power 57 average size homes for a month. Both companies are owned by Grier and Kristin Fleischhauer, their daughter and son-in-law.

Cape Fear Solar says they placed a 20.80 kilowatt system on Topsail Island Trading Co in Surf City and a 19.84 killowatt systems at The Gift Basket. Both systems are expected to save $171,555 over a 25-year span.

Since then, the company says it has installed solar energy systems on seven properties on the island.

Topsail Island Kiwanis Club will host a solar lecture for its members on July 18 at the Surf City Welcome Center.