Two men charged in animal cruelty case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Winnabow man accused of trying to stop deputies and animal control officers from seizing his relative’s dogs in an animal cruelty investigation faces charges.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began in April, when officers and deputies began working with the dogs’s owner, Tramonte Quintel Hooper, on proper guidelines on how to care for his dogs.

According to a news release, the dogs were without property shelter and access to water, and one was tethered with a heavy chain.

After several attempts to get the owner to comply, deputies got a search warrant to seize the dogs from a home in the 9300 block of Southern Boulevard.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bristol Benjamin Richardson, 67, tried to stop deputies from taking the dogs. Deputies arrested Richardson. He’s charged with misdemeanor resist/delay/obstructing an officer.

He posted a $500 bond.

Deputies are still trying to find Hooper on two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to offer these important reminders for pet owners:

pets must have constant source of fresh water

pets must have adequate shelter with three sides, a roof and floor that is an appropriate size; at least one meal a day. Adequate shelter does not include such things as cardboard boxes, metal barrels in direct sunlight, underneath vehicles, inside vehicles, underneath outside steps or decks. Animals may not be left out in the rain, snow, extreme heat or cold without shelter

animals cannot be housed in unsanitary or overcrowded conditions

if tethered, the tether must be an appropriate size in relation to the animal, so as not to overload or cause injury to the animal