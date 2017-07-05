Wilmington man accused of kicking in door, shooting into woman’s apartment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is being held under a $681,000 bond after a break-in at Sunn Aire Court apartments.

A Wilmington Police spokeswoman says Joshua Sean Allen, 26, was arrested Monday.

Police say around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Allen kicked in a door at a woman’s home and fired a shot while he was breaking in. Police say the woman yelled at him to leave. Once he did, she called 911.

Police say Allen and the woman knew each other. She was not hurt.

Allen is charged with the following:

discharge firearm occupied property/serious injury

assault wdw with intent to kill

burglary-1st degree

injury to personal property

possession of firearm by felon

discharge firearm in a reckless manner

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Allen has previous drug and obtaining property by false pretense convictions.