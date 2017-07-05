Woman who stole clothes, detergent, and assaulted an officer pleads guilty

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After pleading guilty to two counts of felony larceny, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and assault with a deadly weapon, a Wilmington woman is going to prison.

The charges stem from two separate crimes in 2016 and 2017. In April of 2016, Deirdre Lashon Clay threatened to stab a Stein Mart employee while stealing two shirts. In May of this year, Clay assaulted and threatened employees at Lowes Home Improvement on College Road while stealing Tide and Febreeze.

When arrested for the Lowe’s assault, Clay assaulted an officer. Clay also stabbed someone after being asked to leave her home. Those injuries were minor.

Clay had been convicted of at least 14 prior larcenies. She also has multiple assault convictions.

Judge Ebern T. Watson sentenced Clay as a habitual felon with a prison sentence of 5 1/2 to 7 1/2 years.