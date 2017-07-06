Another suspect arrested in Brunswick Co. skimmer scheme

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two of the four men wanted in a financial card fraud scam are now in the Brunswick County Detention Center.

According to online records, Harutyun Hovhannisyan, 31, was booked yesterday.

His bond is set at $240,000.

On Friday, we reported the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office charged Gerry Agopian, of Burbank, California, with several crimes.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office released more details regarding the scheme. Investigators say Agopian conspired with others to travel down the east coast in December and install financial card readers on various ATMs and credit/debit card gas pumps. Once they got the credit card information, the group made counterfeit credit/debit cards to obtain money and products.

Investigators say Khactatur Zakaryan, 36, of Van Nuys, California will face the same charges as Agopian. He is currently in federal custody in Clark County, Nevada. Zakaryan will be returned to Brunswick County once proceedings for pending charges in Nevada are completed.

Armen Khachatryan, 21, of Glendale, California, is still wanted.