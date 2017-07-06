Bond set for man accused of supporting Islamic State

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – A federal magistrate judge has set bond for a North Carolina man accused of lying to authorities about wanting to fly to Syria to support the Islamic State group.

Online records indicate Alexander Samuel Smith remained jailed Wednesday after bond was set at $25,000.

WBTV reports if Smith posts bond, the court would require GPS monitoring and make him surrender his passport and stay in North Carolina.

Smith, 29, pleaded not guilty to two charges of making false statements to the government. Defense attorney Kevin Tate emailed that Smith asserts his innocence.

The indictment says Smith communicated with an FBI confidential source who identified himself as an Islamic State representative. It says Smith discussed obtaining an airline ticket for someone else and wanting to travel to Syria himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Craigslist ad turns into alleged murder-for-hire plot
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest made in 1989 double killing in North Carolina
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington man accused of kicking in door, shooting into woman’s apartment
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments