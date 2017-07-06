Connor Barth throws first pitch in Sharks win

Connor Barth throws a perfect strike at the Sharks game on July 6, 2017. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — The Sharks and SwampDogs met for the sixth time this season at Buck Hardee Field.

Fayetteville had won the first five contests until the red hot Sharks held the visitors in check 4-

1.

In the top of the first, Andrew Henrickson singled to left field with two outs. Henrickson then

advanced on a balk by Sharks starter Jonathan Jahn. On the next pitch, Jayson Newman

singled into center for the SwampDogs only run of the contest. Wilmington would answer in the

bottom half of the frame. Justin Dean was walked to lead off the inning. Dean then stole

second and came around to score on an RBI double by Michael Sandle.

The first inning ended on two unusual plays for the Sharks. With runners on the corners and no

outs, Trevor McCutchin lined a fastball off of his teammate Luke Morgan at first, so Morgan was

ruled out. Then with two outs, McCutchin stole second; on the throw down Michael Sandle took

off towards home but was called out because the hitter, Thatcher Coleman, interfered with the

play by not leaving the batters box.

In the bottom of the second, Ward Coleman and Dayton Dugas reached base and were at

second and third with no outs after the throwing error by Fayetteville’s shortstop, Jose Rojas.

Dan Wilson, hit a sacrifice fly into right field to easily score Coleman from third. Dugas scored

later in the inning on a wild pitch by Fayetteville starter Dallas Oliver.

The mid third of the contest went by with neither team truly causing a real threat. However, in

the sixth, Wilmington put together singles by Thatcher Coleman and Dayton Dugas with two

outs and Justin Dean coming to the plate. The Sharks centerfielder singled into right to add

another run over insurance.

Colt Springs and Ryan Hedrick combined for a scoreless 6th, 7th and 8th innings before turning

the ball over to Sharks closer, Evan Brabrand for the save.

Jonathan Jahn (2-3) scored the win, Dallas Oliver (0-1) lost in his first start and Evan Brabrand

earned save number 3.

Wilmington is now above 0.500 for the first this season. The Sharks are also 4-1 in the second

half and 1-5 at home against Fayetteville.