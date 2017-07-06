Couple names their baby ‘Cameron Luuuke’ after Carolina Panthers players

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s right there in black and white on his birth certificate, “Cameron Luuuke Howell.” Complete with 3 “U’s” and a whole lifetime of telling folks about it.

Baby Cameron was born on July 1 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. When Sandy Howell told her husband DeeJay he could name their baby, she wasn’t expecting such a unique pick for their son.

“I said, ‘How about Cameron Luke?’ and she said, ‘That sounds good,” DeeJay told WBTV. The whole family loves the Panthers and what better way to honor the team than by naming a child after Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

