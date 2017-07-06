Deputies: Woman chews on meth baggie found in her buttocks

NAPLES, Florida — A woman attempted to chew on a bag of methamphetamine that was found in her buttocks during her booking into a Florida jail, according to authorities.

Thirty-year-old Summer Adamson was arrested over the weekend accused of breaking a car window in Naples, WBBH reported.

Deputies said a syringe and heroin were found next to Adamson inside the car.

During a patdown in jail, Adamson allegedly grabbed a drug baggie found in her bottom, put it in her mouth and started chewing.

Adamson faces charges that include drug possession, smuggling contraband into jail and tampering with evidence.

