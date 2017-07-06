Firefighters: Child playing with cigarette lighter causes house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday which they say started from a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

It happened on 14 North Lincoln Court. Fire crews saw smoke and flames when they first arrived.

They say the fire started in a bedroom, and has been ruled accidental.

The apartment was occupied at the time with two adults and other children. All made it out safely. The personal property damage is estimated at $35,000, and there is no structural damage estimate at this time.

The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the family.