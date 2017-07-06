Firefighters: Child playing with cigarette lighter causes house fire

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday which they say started from a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

It happened on 14 North Lincoln Court. Fire crews saw smoke and flames when they first arrived.

Fire crews respond to 14 N. Lincoln Court on July 6, 2017 (Photo: WFD Twitter)

They say the fire started in a bedroom, and has been ruled accidental.

The apartment was occupied at the time with two adults and other children. All made it out safely. The personal property damage is estimated at $35,000, and there is no structural damage estimate at this time.

The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the family.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Dog dies in Wilmington house fire
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
House of Raeford poultry plant plans rebuild post fire
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Fire Dept. responds to fire on Fall Dr.
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments