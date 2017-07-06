Former ‘Hills’ star Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lauren Conrad is a new mom.
The former MTV reality star writes on her website that Liam James Tell was born Wednesday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
Conrad shared pictures of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple’s two dogs.
The 31-year-old married William Tell, a lawyer and musician, in 2014.
Conrad got her start on MTV’s “Laguna Beach” before getting her own reality show, “The Hills,” which ran from 2006 to 2010.
She now runs a lifestyle and fashion website.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)