Hoggard to compete in Powerade 7 on 7 Tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. JULY 6, 2017 (POWEREADE) — Today, Coca-Cola Consolidated announced the POWERADE® 7on7 Tournament will be coming to North Carolina, enabling athletes and coaches of select high school teams from 10 states to participate in a national tournament and a chance to win $25,000 for their high school athletic program.

“We are thrilled to welcome such talented coaches and athletes to the POWERADE® 7on7 Invitational Tournament,” said Dan Holmes, Sr. Vice President of Brand Marketing for Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We look forward to a weekend full of competition, hydration and fun.”

The POWERADE® 7on7 Tournament will be aired on various Fox Sports channels across the nation during the months of July and August, (see your local listings for specific channels and times of showings). The tournament will be filled with action and excitement as the athletes and teams are loaded with top collegiate recruits for the upcoming seasons.

The Wilmington team participating is John T. Hoggard High School.

The tournament will be held at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, N.C. The tournament begins on July 14th and will continue through July 15th, 2017 with one team ultimately scoring the title of POWERADE® 7on7 Champion. Games begin at 9:00 AM on both Friday and Saturday with the tournament finals on Saturday at approximately 1:00 PM. The tournament is open to the public. Admission is $5.00 (kids admission is free).

About the Tournament

The POWERADE Invitational is managed by Blazing 7 on 7, a Charlotte-based league management company specializing in 7 on 7 football.

This tournament is unique in that only high school teams coached by their respective high school coaches are invited to play. Teams qualify through winning regional tournaments or by special invitation based on national rankings. Teams consisting of 25 players play various 22-minute games of touch football only. No contact, such as tackling, is permitted.

The POWERADE Invitational games will be played on half of a standard-sized football field, with helmets but no pads. The clock will run continuously throughout the game. There will be multiple brackets in which the teams will be placed and the winners will progress in their respective brackets, while the loser of each game will be entered into a separate bracket. The overall winner of the tournament receives $25,000 toward their athletic program and a championship trophy

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coke Consolidated is the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 115 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 16 states to over 50 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol COKE. More information about the company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.