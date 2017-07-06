Legislative leaders urge court to avoid NC special election

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are re-affirming opposition to a special election this fall or winter for General Assembly seats, but say they’re prepared to redraw districts for the scheduled November 2018 election.

The lawmakers’ attorneys responded Thursday to a Greensboro federal court seeking input about what to do after last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Justices agreed nearly 30 districts are racial gerrymanders and should be thrown out. But the high court rejected the Greensboro court’s order for a special election and wrote more work was needed evaluating whether it’s necessary.

The GOP leaders say they’ve already laid out a schedule to draw new maps by this November.

They say accelerating the timetable could short-circuit public and legislative feedback on maps and could prevent orderly elections.

